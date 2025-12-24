International student arrivals fall sharply

There has been a 19% drop in the number of international students arriving in the U.S. compared to last year.

Data from the International Trade Administration shows the largest fall in decades outside of 2020, a year severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Host Scott Tong speaks to longtime education journalist Kavitha Cardoza, now with the University of Richmond, about the impact of the Trump administration on international students and how this drop could be a disaster for education institutions and the wider economy.

