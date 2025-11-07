Love Cross wins "Best Radio Personality" in Eugene Weekly's 2025 Best of Eugene Awards

Several of KLCC’s team members were recognized in the Eugene Weekly’s 2025 Best of Eugene community awards, which were announced in the October 30th issue. Please join us in congratulating our hosts and reporters.

KLCC Morning Edition host Love Cross was named “Best Local Radio Personality or Podcaster” by Weekly readers. This year was the first time two of KLCC’s hosts held the top spots in this category! Downtown Deb, who is no stranger to the Best of Eugene awards, with multiple first place wins, took the second-place spot this year. Deb is the long running host of Dead Air on Saturday evenings from 7-9pm on KLCC.

KLCC news received additional recognition this year, with a second place finish for reporter Brian Bull in the "Best Journalist" category.

Thank you to everyone who nominated and voted for our Love, Deb, and Brian!

