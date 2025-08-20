Wildfire prompts Level 3 -- GO NOW -- evacs just south of Eugene

A wildfire has prompted Level 3 — GO NOW — evacuations for an area just south of Eugene.

According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, the evacuation zone includes:

Hideaway Hills to the power lines east of Skyhawk Way from Hampton Road south to Dillard Road

A Level 2 — BE SET — notice has been issued for:

The neighborhood between Dillard Road, Hidden Meadows Drive, Skyhawk Way, and Ridge Top Drive

According to the Watch Duty app, the fire was first reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews are attacking the flames from the ground and the air.