Firefighters have upper hand on wildfire near Veneta, but evacuations remain in place

Firefighters appear to have the upper hand on a fast-moving wildfire southeast of Veneta that prompted the Lane County Sheriff to issue Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Oregon Department of Forestry — Western Lane District announced on Facebook that the fire's forward progress had been stopped.

Firefighters are "securing the perimeter with hand and dozer line and cooling down the interior," the post said. "Resources will be on scene most of the evening and possibly overnight keeping an eye on containment lines and assuring it doesn't spread."

The evacuations apply "all residences on Halderson Road, west to Central Road between Perkins Road and Cantrell Road," according to the sheriff.

ODF said the fire was three to four acres in size.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

