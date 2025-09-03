East 30th Ave in Eugene closed as law enforcement search for person involved in shooting

East 30th Avenue in Eugene is currently closed at Spring Boulevard and area residents are being advised to stay indoors as law enforcement are searching for a person involved in a shooting earlier this morning.

Lane Community College notified staff and students that LCC's main campus on 30th Avenue is currently closed.

Just after 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, one person was taken to a local hospital and EPD and Lane County Sheriff’s Office, including drones and K9s are searching in the area for the other involved person.

People are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles faster access to and from the location. Do not call 9-1-1 unless you have an emergency.

EPD spokesperson Melinda McLaughlin told KLCC residents who received the Lane Alert calls and texts Wednesday morning advising them to stay indoors will also receive an "all clear" alert once the threat passes.

