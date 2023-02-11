KLCC Brewfest - 2023
TICKETS ON SALE NOW!
Purchase tickets.
We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to KLCC Brewfest after a "pandemic pause"! Keep checking this page for more updates. Cheers!
DETAILS
When: Friday, February 10th & Saturday, February 11th, 2023
Where: Lane Events Center in Eugene | 796 W. 13th St.
Why: To raise our glasses and funds for KLCC. Brewfest is our largest fundraising event!
TICKETS
Click here to purchase tickets to KLCC Brewfest.
Advance Ticket Prices (Admission includes souvenir glass and two beer tickets)
Single day - $20
Two day - $30
Designated Driver - $10
At the Door Ticket Prices (Admission includes souvenir glass and two beer tickets)
Single day - $25
Two day - $35
Designated Driver - $10
SIGN UP TO VOLUNTEER
This event is only possible because of our volunteers! To learn more and register as a volunteer, please fill out the Volunteer Registration Form or email us at brewfestvolunteers@klcc.org. Thank you!
BREWERS
Interested in serving up some of your finest brew at the festival? Email us at brewfest@klcc.org.
SPONSORSHIPS
KLCC Brewfest is a terrific way to connect with a wide variety of audiences in Lane County. Email Hal Hermanson at hhermanson@klcc.org or give him a call at (541) 463-6007.
MUSIC SALE
We will not be having a music sale this year. As such, we are not accepting donations of CDs or vinyl records.
HOMEBREW COMPETITION
Learn more at: https://klcchomebrewcomp.com/