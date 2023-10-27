Man accused of plotting Oregon mass shooting arraigned on 26 charges

Prosecutors arraigned a Portland man Friday on charges of plotting a mass shooting at an outdoor event in Central Oregon.

Samson Garner, 39, appeared in court via video from the Deschutes County Adult Jail. Little changed from his initial indictment — prosecutors are seeking 26 separate charges, including four for attempted murder.

Prosecutors have alleged he planned to commit a mass shooting at a climbing event at Smith Rock in Central Oregon, about 9 miles north of Redmond.

Garner was at one time an active member of the outdoor climbing community.

Garner’s court-appointed attorney, Joel Wirtz, declined to reveal details about the defense’s strategy Friday, including whether Garner would receive any psychiatric treatment.

“I look forward to defending against these false accusations and I look forward to the truth coming out in front of the jury,” Wirtz said.

A few weeks before Garner’s arrest in Central Oregon, a Michigan family court judge ordered him to seek a psychiatric evaluation as part of divorce proceedings.

Deschutes County District Attorney Steve Gunnels told OPB last week that Garner had driven three hours to Redmond in order to carry out the attack while being armed. Law enforcement became aware of the threat following several tips, Gunnels said.

Garner will return to court on Dec. 14 to enter a plea.

Copyright 2023 Oregon Public Broadcasting.