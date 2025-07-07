Douglas County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy after assault charges

A Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy has been fired after he was arrested last week for misconduct and assault.

According to a press release from the Roseburg Police, Corrections Deputy Jeremiah Heredia is charged for allegedly assaulting a 31-year-old inmate after the man allegedly threw human waste from a toilet onto Heredia's face and another adult in custody

Heredia was arrested last Thursday. The incident occurred on June 29th.

Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin released a statement saying he had terminated Heredia's employment.

