Fireworks calls kept Eugene Police busy on July 4th

KLCC
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:30 PM PDT

Eugene Police said there were 202 calls for service overnight on July 4th and 113 of those were about fireworks.

EPD said 25 of the calls turned out to be illegal fireworks.

Eugene Police dedicated two officers to fireworks patrol from 9 p.m. July 4 to 2 a.m July 5. Central Lane 911 also added an additional person to staff the late night shift to help with extra volume.

EPD held two fireworks turn in days last week. Police say about 350 pounds of illegal fireworks were collected during the events.

All fireworks are banned in Eugene except for some novelty items like sparklers from July 3 to 5.
