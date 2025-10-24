As burglaries targeting Asian American business owners continue, police ask neighbors to look out for each other

Local law enforcement urged neighbors to look out for each other at an Asian American public safety forum in Eugene Thursday evening, saying they need the entire community’s help to stop a burglary ring.

Eugene and Springfield police say Asian American business owners have been the target of nearly two dozen sophisticated burglaries from a large, organized group.

Police arrested seven people earlier this month, saying at the time they believed the suspects were involved in a much larger, national or West Coast theft ring. Despite those arrests, another burglary targeting an Asian American business owner was reported this week.

Thursday’s forum was organized by the Asian American Council of Oregon at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Eugene.

Community members questioned District Attorney Chris Parosa, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, Springfield Police Chief Jami Resch, Lane County Sheriff Carl Wilkerson and Oregon DOJ Bias Crime Prosecutor Gavin Bruce.

During the forum, Resch said one of the best things the community members can do to protect themselves is get to know their neighbors, be observant, and work with law enforcement if a crime occurs.

“We leave a lot of cards, we do not get a lot of calls,” she said. “So, if a detective or an officer leaves a card on your door, please call us back and inquire. You may not know that your neighbor's house was broken into, but you may have evidence that is critical to us.”

Resch said police also have language resources and support for crime victims or witnesses, who may not feel comfortable coming forward.

Rebecca Hansen-White / KLCC A crowd at the Korean Presbyterian Church of Eugene listens to a panel of law enforcement and prosecutors share information about crimes targeting Asian American business owners in Eugene on Oct. 23, 2025.

Skinner said Eugene Police need Ring Camera footage from neighboring houses when these crimes occur because this burglary ring has been known to use wifi jamming devices which usually interfere with the victims security system.

He said sometimes witnesses don’t realize they have information that’s essential to closing a case.

"Our best witness, and we had to go find this witness, watched four individuals walk away from our most recent burglary with a Sawzall in their hand … with a step ladder," Skinner said. "Guess what, it was a second story entry, and they ended up cutting out parts of the walls looking for where cash might have been."

Skinner also said local police had met with the FBI about burglary ring suspects' potential involvement in crimes that cross state lines.

Parosa said many of the people that have been arrested so far for allegedly burglarizing Asian American business owners' homes have made bail, and fled the region. He said he was in conversation with Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, about potential bills for the next legislative session that would give his office more options to detain people arrested for similar, future crimes who are very likely to flee.

