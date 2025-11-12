Eugene Police shoot and injure man they say was armed with shotgun

Eugene Police said they shot and injured a man Wednesday who they say was threatening people with a shotgun.

Police said shortly before 1 p.m., they received reports of someone in the 1400 block of Railroad Boulevard who was menacing people.

They said officers tracked the suspect eastward, and that officers followed shots following a confrontation near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Madison Street.

"We had multiple victims call us...as many as seven or eight people calling 911 to report having a shotgun pointed at them," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner told reporters at a press conference near the scene. "The investigation will reveal the details, and I'm confident that our officers acted correctly,"

Skinner said police immediately rendered aid to the suspect, who was taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

Skinner said that as far as he knows, the suspect did not fire his weapon. He described the suspect as a white male, around 40 years of age. He said police know the suspect's name, but he did not identify the suspect when speaking to reporters.