Man sentenced to 30 years for plotting mass shooting at Smith Rock State Park

A man convicted of planning to harm participants at a climbing festival in Central Oregon two years ago has been sentenced to three decades in prison.

Portland resident Samson Garner, 41, received a 30-year sentence Monday. In September, a jury found him guilty of 26 felony charges, including attempted murder, related to a plan to carry out a mass shooting at Smith Rock State Park.

Garner was arrested in October 2023 after Portland police received tips about his plan to rampage through Smith Rock Craggin’ Classic, a popular climbing event near Bend, by shooting random people.

Deschutes County law enforcement arrested Garner in a trailhead parking lot outside of the town of Tumalo. Police said he had an AR-15 and two handguns in his car with ammunition and a tactical vest that was outfitted with bullets.

Portland Police Chief Bob Day praised law enforcement, saying their diligent work prevented a horrific tragedy.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.