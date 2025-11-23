© 2025 KLCC

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert for high school bonfires

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published November 23, 2025 at 8:50 AM PST
a bonfire lights up a night scene
Pixabay
Known bonfire sites include several unpopulated areas outside of Bend and Redmond

High school bonfires are a staple of Central Oregon. But this year, risky behavior at the events has escalated, according to Jason Carr, a spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, and it’s prompted the department to issue a Public Safety Alert.

“One of the biggest concerns is with social media. That's how a lot of these bonfires are being communicated, and so now anybody can see it,” Carr told KLCC. “And you're also attracting other people from the community that maybe some of these teenagers aren't really friends with, and aren't in a school group with, that they don't really know.”

Carr said adults of up to age 25 have attended high school bonfires in the past few weeks, and sheriff’s deputies have investigated reports of assaults, sexual assaults, weapons fired and vandalism. The agency wanted to increase pubic awareness, especially around the week-long Thanksgiving break.

Carr said parents should stay engaged and talk with teens about their plans and the potential risks of unsupervised gatherings. Students should look out for one another and plan for a safe ride home. And community members can report concerning activity to the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (541) 693-6911.

Carr said deputies will be monitoring outdoor get-togethers and responding to calls.
Crime, Law & Justice Deschutes County Sheriff's Officehigh schooloutdoor recreationPublic SafetyRedmondBend
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
