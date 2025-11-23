Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issues public safety alert for high school bonfires

High school bonfires are a staple of Central Oregon. But this year, risky behavior at the events has escalated, according to Jason Carr, a spokesperson for the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, and it’s prompted the department to issue a Public Safety Alert.

“One of the biggest concerns is with social media. That's how a lot of these bonfires are being communicated, and so now anybody can see it,” Carr told KLCC. “And you're also attracting other people from the community that maybe some of these teenagers aren't really friends with, and aren't in a school group with, that they don't really know.”

Carr said adults of up to age 25 have attended high school bonfires in the past few weeks, and sheriff’s deputies have investigated reports of assaults, sexual assaults, weapons fired and vandalism. The agency wanted to increase pubic awareness, especially around the week-long Thanksgiving break.

Carr said parents should stay engaged and talk with teens about their plans and the potential risks of unsupervised gatherings. Students should look out for one another and plan for a safe ride home. And community members can report concerning activity to the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (541) 693-6911.

Carr said deputies will be monitoring outdoor get-togethers and responding to calls.

