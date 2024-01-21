Oregonians who lost food in the storm can request replacement SNAP benefits

Oregonians who qualify for food assistance programs and who had to throw away food because of power outages that followed this week’s ice storm can request replacement SNAP benefits.

Those affected by the ice storm have 10 days from when they threw the food away to report the loss.

Jacki Ward Kehrwald, spokesperson for Hunger Free Oregon, said SNAP users can do so by contacting the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“They'll request that you make a list of what food you had to throw away, and an estimated cost,” she said. “And then once that is approved, that amount will be returned to your EBT card, so you can then go to the grocery store and replace that much needed food.”

Kerwald said those impacted can report food loss in a few ways. They can call (800) 699-9075, find more information on the ODHS website or email Oregon.benefits@odhsoha.oregon.gov.

She said the storm has made food insecurity across the state spike, with a wide swath of the state isolated from normal sources of food and support.

“You have kids who are at home so they’re not accessing meals at school,” she said. “On top of that, to throw away food because of a power outage or a burst pipe can be really devastating. It’s important that people know that they don’t have to go through that alone, this system is available and we really hope people reach out to get those replacements.”

According to the CDC, perishables in the refrigerator should be thrown away after a four hour power outage. Food in a full freezer, if it's left closed so the cold doesn’t escape, can last 48 hours. A half-full freezer will keep food fresh for 24 hours without power.

Commercially-produced canned goods that have been soaked with flood water, or a burst pipe, can be disinfected. Home canned goods cannot, and should be thrown away. Food packaged in cardboard, or other non-waterproofed containers should also be discarded.

KLCC’s Nathan Wilk contributed to this story.

