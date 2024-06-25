Fast-moving fire causes evacuations in La Pine

A wildfire is causing evacuations this afternoon in La Pine. Officials say the Darlene 3 Fire is currently around 250 acres and has been spreading to the northeast.

As of 5 p.m., the following evacuations remain in effect:

Deschutes County Sheriff The Level 3 GO NOW evacuation area can be seen in red. The Level 2 BE SET evacuation area can be seen in yellow. Info current as of 5 p.m. on June 25.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 - GO NOW - evacuations for the entire area east of Highway 97 north of Reed Rd including areas off Rosland Road.

There is a Level 2 - BE SET - evacuation in place for a wider area east of Highway 97 and south of Rosland Road.

The most up-to-date evacuation information can be found on the Deschutes County website.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act on Tuesday afternoon to free up additional resources to fight the blaze. Crews from Marion and Linn Counties are headed to the area and should be on scene by this evening.

The Sheriff’s office said a temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at La Pine High School. The school has noted that all previously planned evening events are now canceled. A large (livestock) and small (companion) animal shelter is located at La Pine Rodeo Grounds with support from the Pet Evacuation Team (PET).