Large, uncontained wildfires prompt evacuation notices across Oregon

As of Friday afternoon, an estimated 11,000 Oregonians are currently under some level of evacuation notice due to wildfires, according to the state’s official website, which also shows current evacuations.

Lauren Maloney is a public information officer with the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. She said there are currently 15 large, uncontained wildfires burning across Oregon. The Pacific Northwest is now at a preparedness level of five.

“What that means is that’s the maximum level of preparedness," she said. "We’re very aware that we have a high number of resources out on the landscape. We have a lot of air resources out, we have a lot of crews out. All of our incident management teams are out managing fires. And we’re focusing on public and fire fighter safety.”

Maloney emphasizes the importance of preventing any new wildfires. She said be mindful when using equipment or driving in wooded areas as each has the potential to spark a blaze.

Significant fires and evacuation notices in effect in the KLCC listening area, Friday, July 19, 2024:

Lane County-

The Ore Fire (formerly called Blue 190 fire) north of Highway 126 and the Blue River Reservoir has burned at least 440 acres and is zero percent contained. Residents north of Oakridge remain at a Level 1 “Be ready” evacuation notice. The High Prairie Fire has burned 10 acres and continues to impact High Prairie area east of North Fork Road and North of Westfir-Oakridge Road and north to High Prairie Loop.

Douglas County-

The Trail Fire in the Thielsen Wilderness area in Douglas County is under a Level 3 “GO now” evacuation order. There are also Level 2 "BE SET" evacuations that include the Diamond Lake campground, which is closed until at least Sunday.

Boulder Flat Fire in the Soda Springs area is at Level 2 “Prepare to leave at a moment's notice” evacuation order.

Deschutes County-

A Level 3: “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for the Wickiup Fire in Deschutes National Forest area north of Wickiup, Forest Service Road 4262 and Forest Service Road 4380 and south of Forest Service Road 42 (South Century Drive)

On Friday afternoon, a new fire called the "Jackpine Fire" had prompted Level 2 evacuations in the La Pine area. The fire was an estimated 10 acres in size.

Linn County-

A level 3 “Go Now” evacuation has been issued for a large area of the Sweet Home Ranger District. The Pyramid Fire has burned 60 acres and remains active. According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire does not currently threaten any residences.



