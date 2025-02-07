A Springfield Utility Board pilot loan program has generated a huge response

The Springfield Utility Board says there’s been a lot of interest for their new pilot program that offers zero-interest loans to help customers buy an electric generator or transfer switch.

SUB Resource Planning Manager Tracy Sutten told KLCC that within the first day, there were dozens of calls asking about the 25 available loans for each program.

“Because of the success of the press release, and customers reaching out," she said, "if we hit that 25 for each, we have a board meeting next week, on the 12th, and I’ll let the board know of the response to the press release and ask them if we can have authorization to increase the number that we’ve done in the pilot.”

Sutten said after last year’s ice storm, many customers asked if SUB could help them with the cost of a generator or a transfer switch, which changes the source of power to the home. Rather than work through a third party or fully resource a program, the utility decided to run a pilot and test the response.

She said the program is intended to help customers afford the expense of their personal preparedness goals. SUB has its own goals to bring its systems up to date, and is working separately on those initiatives.

A link to SUB’s “2024 Ice Storm After Action Report and Improvement Plan” is here. Among its findings: At least 23,000 SUB meters were out of service at some point during the storm.

Sutten wants renters to know they can apply for the loan, because portable generators are eligible, and don’t require landlord or homeowner approval.

SUB customers will repay the loans over a one-year period. Sutten said, for example, a $1,000 loan would add $88.33 to the monthly utility bill over 12 months.

For more details, and to apply for the generator and transfer switch loan pilot program, visit SUB's website here.