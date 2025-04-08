© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Corporate plane skids off runway into water in Oregon, injuring 5 people

Associated Press
Published April 8, 2025 at 2:01 PM PDT
On the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025, a small corporate aircraft skidded off the runway at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. The plane landed in the water and the five people on board were rescued.
Courtesy Southwest Oregon Regional Airport
On the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025, a small corporate aircraft skidded off the runway at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport. The plane landed in the water and the five people on board were rescued.

The Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend has resumed commercial air service after a corporate jet crashed into the Coos Bay in the early morning hours Monday.

The aircraft left the runway in North Bend at the Southwest Oregon Regional Airport and went into Coos Bay just before 6:15 a.m. Monday, the airport said in a social media post.

The pilot and four passengers that were on the plane were rescued, taken to a hospital and all were in stable condition, the airport said. On Monday evening, the airport said two people had been released from the hospital, one was admitted, another was still undergoing evaluation and the fifth person was transferred out of the area for further treatment.

The 2019 Honda HA-420 was removed from the water after authorization from the National Transportation Safety Board, the airport said.

The plane was coming to Oregon from St. George, Utah, The World reported.

Copyright 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tags
Disasters & Accidents Coos BaySouthwest Oregion Regional AirportNorth Bend