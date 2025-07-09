Benton and Lane County fire crews deployed to Rogue Valley as wildfire risk grows

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing two structural task forces from Benton and Lane counties to the Rogue Valley in response to increasing wildfire activity.

In a release, Chief Deputy Travis Medema said “Much of Oregon is being challenged by recent heat, Red Flag Warnings, and more lightning in the forecast. The local fire agencies in Southern Oregon are stretched.”

The deployment is part of the Immediate Response program, which sends help quickly without invoking the Emergency Conflagration Act.

With more lightning and high temperatures in the forecast, officials urge Oregonians to help prevent human-caused wildfires. Tips and resources are available at preventwildfires.oregon.gov.

