Eugene Springfield Fire respond to fire at abandoned home in Eugene

Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a house fire near Hendricks Park in Eugene.

At 7:30am on Saturday crews were dispatched to investigate a possible brush fire at the site and found a fully involved house fire triggering a full house fire response. The smoke column was visible across the city.

Eugene Springfield Fire reports that suppression efforts were focused on preventing spread to surrounding brush and trees as the structure was deemed a total loss.

There are no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.