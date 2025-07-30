© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Crews make progress on wildfire in eastern Lane County; Red Flag Warnings still in effect

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published July 30, 2025 at 2:31 PM PDT
A tree-covered slope. Wildfire smoke is visible.
Willamette National Forest
The Piper Lake Fire was first reported July 28, 2025 in eastern Lane County.

Crews are making progress on a small wildfire in eastern Lane County. The Piper Lake Fire, which was first reported on Monday, is 13 acres and is 30% contained as of Wednesday morning.

The Willamette National Forest said the fire is located approximately three miles northeast of Skookum Creek Campground in the Three Sisters Wilderness. There are no evacuations in place, though officials urged people to avoid areas where firefighters are working. Smoke may be visible from nearby communities, although the fire itself is not located near any populated areas.

It comes as the Oregon Cascades are under a Red Flag Warning due to the potential for thunderstorms and gusty winds. The warning is in place for eastern Lane, Linn and Douglas Counties until 11 p.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms could produce "abundant lightning on dry fuels."

For Deschutes County, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Thursday. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are predicted. While some could include locally heavy rainfall, the National Weather Service said some storms could produce lightning but no rain.

"Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly," the agency said.

Tags
Disasters & Accidents 2025 Oregon wildfiresPiper Lake Fire
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December 2018 and became News Director in March 2023. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman