Firefighters put out apartment fire in downtown Eugene

KLCC
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:12 PM PDT
Firefighters respond to a fire in the basement of the Florence Apartments in Eugene, July 31, 2025.
Nathan Wilk
/
KLCC
Firefighters respond to a fire in the basement of the Florence Apartments in Eugene, July 31, 2025.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in downtown Eugene Thursday morning.

Eugene Springfield Fire Battalion Chief Marcus Lay said crews responded to an alarm at the Florence Apartments, located on 12th and Willamette. He said they found the fire in an unoccupied basement unit.

Lay said firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and the structure of the building wasn’t damaged.

"The majority of the residents are not going to be affected by this," said Lay. "The apartments on either side may have some effect, just due to residual smoke smell."

According to Lay, the fire didn't result in any injuries.

