Wildfire in southern Oregon prompts Level 3 evacuations, additional crews called in

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is bringing in additional support to respond to lightning-sparked fires in southern Oregon.

The Moon Complex fire burning in Curry County near the Rogue River grew significantly on Friday due to strong winds, the agency said in a statement.

Those weather conditions "pushed the fire into new areas and local resources need extra help protecting people, homes, and critical infrastructure," State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said in a statement Saturday. "This is a good reminder that we are still in fire season and ask everyone to stay aware and do everything they can to prevent sparking a wildfire."

The fire complex has burned 17,316 acres and is currently 10% contained, with more than 1,000 personnel responding to the blaze. Smoke from the Moon Complex is causing unhealthy air quality conditions across the region, and hazardous conditions in some places nearby, including Grants Pass.

The blaze has prompted evacuation orders in some towns nearby from the Curry County Sheriff's Office, including Level 3 "Go Now" orders in the areas of Agness and Illahe where officials say the fire is threatening homes and "critical infrastructure."

On Saturday, Gov. Tina Kotek invoked the Oregon Conflagration Act, allowing the Oregon State Fire Marshal's office to mobilize four task forces and the Green Incident Management Team to the blaze. Six total structural task forces are currently mobilized to the fire.

Recreation on the Rogue River is closed from Grave Creek to below Agness, with no river permits being issued, though other areas are open. Officials at the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest have implemented a larger closure to protect the public, and ensure firefighters have access to fight the blaze.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.