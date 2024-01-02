Election 2024: N.H. voters head to the polls as Haley, Trump vie for the nomination
NH Primary Coverage 2024
-
New Hampshire has held the first primary in the nation for over a century now. It became the first primary contest in 1920, when Minnesota dropped its…
-
The latest polling from UNH now shows that more and more primary voters see foreign policy as a key issue in determining who they will vote for, trailing…
-
There's been plenty of drama at New Hampshire primaries over the years. That includes a hoax letter that was planted by Republican Richard Nixon's…
-
Nikki Haley's campaign released a memo on the state of the GOP primary, now that it's essentially down to her and Donald Trump, arguing that the next six…
-
Ian Manning voted in Tilton this morning, his first time ever voting in an election. He's 20 but says in other elections the timing of his college classes…
-
At Seacoast ArtSpot, best friends Leena Trout (right) and Lila O'Connell (left), both of Brentwood, spent primary day crafting. Lila said if she were…
-
Trump continues to lead Haley in national polls heading into primary day, with one recent New Hampshire poll even showing his lead widening. A Monmouth…
-
Brian Martinez, who leads the Northeast division for the American Conservation Coalition, says nationally, conservative voters are paying attention to…
-
https://youtu.be/LC8QnTBMjk0U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, a Democrat who represents Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District, said his run for president has…
-
Teresa Gladstone, of Concord, lost her grandson Oliver to an overdose in 2020. In the years since, she's turned to advocacy and helped to organize local…