© 2023 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

Following environmental controversy, Oregon forest management project will be reworked

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published January 21, 2023 at 2:46 PM PST
DSC_4344-(1).jpeg
Andrew Kumler
/
Cascadia Wildlands
Activists raised concerns over the number of Old Growth Trees in the areas targeted for logging in the proposed Flat Country Project.

Following the withdrawal of a controversial logging proposal for Lane County and surrounding areas, the U.S. Forest Service says it’s reworking its plans to improve local wildlife resiliency.

The Flat Country Project proposed tree thinning, logging, and wildfire fuel reduction across 4,000 acres of the Willamette Forest. But conservation groups raised concerns over the inclusion of old growth trees in the plan.

Finally in December, the U.S.F.S. withdrew authorization for the project, citing changing wildfire conditions in Oregon and new federal guidelines.

David Warnack is the Supervisor for the Willamette Forest.

“It’s important that we take the time necessary to understand these changes, in order to make decisions that support healthy and resilient forests and communities.”

Warnack said the U.S.F.S. will introduce a revised proposal this spring, after an expert panel discusses potential environmental impacts. He said the new plans will still help the local logging industry.

The final proposal will then be submitted for a period for public objection.

Bethany Cotton of Cascadia Wildlands, a Eugene-based environmentalist group, said activists will be watching carefully to see that the new plans are consistent with the law and scientific consensus.

Tags
Environment loggingCascadia WildlandsU.S. Forest Service
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk is a freelance reporter and former reporting intern. He began in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon. He is a senior at the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication.
See stories by Nathan Wilk