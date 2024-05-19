Millions awarded for drought resiliency projects in Lane, Douglas counties

Two public water management agencies in Lane and Douglas counties have been awarded millions in federal funds for drought resiliency.

$1.22 million will go to the Tri-City Water and Sanitary Authority, which serves small communities 20 miles south of Roseburg, including Myrtle Creek. General Manager Paul Wilborn explained the investment will help build a 300,000-gallon water tank.

“We have an area in our system-- it’s a little bit deficient on water storage. And it’s kind of on a wild land area, so we’re just wanting to get a little bit more water in there for fire suppression, if necessary, or water usage,” Wilborn said.

Eugene-Springfield’s Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission received a $4 million grant for storage, filtering and recycled water capabilities.

Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission WaterSMART grant funds will support water storage, filtering and recycled water capabilities for Eugene-Springfield customers served by the Metropolitan Wastewater Management Commission.



The federal WaterSMART Program grants are awarded by the Bureau of Reclamation. Wilborn said he and his team have sought this kind of water infrastructural funding for years. The TCWSA has approximately 1,700 connections. “It can impact about 3,600 to people out here.”

“The new water storage reservoir will work in parallel with an existing 87,000-gallon water storage tank to enhance fire suppression volume, improve pressure and flow and ensure continuous potable water service to the area,” Wilborn said.

The recent awards are matching grants and Wilborn noted the TCWSA is “already invested in the project” and ready to proceed.

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley supported the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Lawand Inflation Reduction Act, which enabled the WaterSMART funding projects.

