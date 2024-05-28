Source of mysterious tar balls on Oregon Coast still unknown

Officials in Oregon and Washington have still yet to determine the source of mysterious tar balls that have appeared on the Pacific Northwest coast over the past week.

Samples of the sticky substance were seen as far north as Long Beach, Washington, all the way down to Yaquina Head, Oregon. They were first reported on May 19, when several tar balls were spotted around the mouth of the Columbia River by different state agencies.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Sunday that the substance is “petroleum-based,” potentially linking it to an unknown oil spill. The exact source of the substance is still unknown. The agency said more detailed results will be available in a few days and that crews are still searching for additional tar balls.

At least 10 birds had been found covered in oil by May 21 between Long Beach and Lincoln City, Oregon — three later died. All the affected birds found were common murres.

Officials have since found more wildlife impacted by the tar, although an exact number is unknown, according to ODFW. A multi-agency command team — including the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Washington Department of Ecology and the U.S. Coast Guard — have been scanning the coastline searching for any affected areas.

The public is advised not to touch any of the tar or handle any wildlife that’s come into contact with it. Anyone who does touch tar should wash it off soap or dish detergent and water. Contact with any gasoline or diesel fuel should be avoided.

