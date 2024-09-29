Fees at Oregon State Parks will rise in 2025

Oregon State Parks is raising many of its fees next year.

The department announced the increases Friday. Stefanie Knowlton with OPRD told KLCC that fees haven’t gone up in seven to 15 years. “Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is increasing its camping, parking and reservation fees to keep pace with the rising cost of utilities, operations and maintenance. For example," she said, "our annual utility costs have increased by 28% over the last four years.”

About half of Oregon State Parks funding comes from lottery funds, 15% comes from recreational vehicle license plate fees and roughly 35% comes from visitor fees.

Starting October 15, reservations made for 2025 will rise by $3 for tent sites, $4 for RV sites, and $5 for cabins and yurts.

Costs vary by park but, for example, the base rate for an RV site with electricity at Silver Falls State Park is $28 during the off season and $31 in the summer. The 2025 rate will be $32 during the off season and $36 in the summer. Total costs will be higher because of taxes and lodging fees, and OPRD's online reservation fee will increase from $8 to $10.

Since 2020, OPRD rates are higher in the summer. From May to September, tent sites are $2 more than other months, RV sites are $3 more and cabins and yurts cost $5 more.

Knowlton said Oregon Parks and Recreation doesn’t take fee hikes lightly, but increased revenue from record-high visitation is not keeping up with increased costs. The agency offers passes for some groups such as foster parents, and day-use permits are free at most of Oregon’s 250 State Parks.

