OSU-bred heatless habanero seeds are available for home growers

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published March 26, 2025 at 7:35 AM PDT
Small red peppers grow in a garden, with blue sky in the background.
1 of 3  — Habanero peppers
The heatless peppers, seen here in a photo from Oct. 2, 2024, were developed on a farm in Corvallis.
Karen Richards / KLCC
A man stands outside in front of a table. On the table are four bowls filled with hot peppers.
2 of 3  — Jim Myers
OSU's Jim Myers ponders how to use all of the mild peppers he's grown. He said chefs have used them in savory dishes, and also in desserts.
Karen Richards / KLCC
Two bowls of small peppers sit on a table, with a cut pepper in the foreground.
3 of 3  — Habaneros
Myers said habaneros are typically grown in a tropical climate, but the Notta Hotta and Mild Thing peppers were developed to grow in the Willamette Valley.
Karen Richards / KLCC

Last fall, we reported on two varieties of heatless habanero peppers that were developed at Oregon State University. If you're hot to grow them, there's good news: They're available for home gardeners this year.

Seed packs for "Notta Hotta" and "Mild Thing" peppers are for sale through Cottage Grove-based Territorial Seeds.

OSU horticulture professor Jim Myers worked for more than two decades to develop them. He said people ask him, "Why did you remove the heat?"

His response?

“These kinds of peppers have this wonderful tropical fruity flavor to them that is often masked by all the heat that you find in the really hot forms,” he said.

Myers said the peppers retain some spiciness, which seems to be associated with fully expressing the flavors. He said the fruits mature seven to 10 days faster than more pungent habaneros, and for that reason, they’re ideal to grow in the Willamette Valley. He said gardeners on the coast may have to cover the plants to extend their season, and they’ve not been broadly tested in the Central Cascades region.

The peppers are available through Territorial Seed Company's website, which is currently charging $5.25 for a pack of 25 seeds.

Jim Myers, Oregon State University, horticulture
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
Karen Richards
