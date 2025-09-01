© 2025 KLCC

Officials warn about an invasive mosquito in Jackson County

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 1, 2025 at 3:42 PM PDT
Aedes aegypti mosquitos prefer to feed on humans, and do so during the day.
Aedes aegypti mosquitos prefer to feed on humans, and do so during the day.

Aedes aegypti, a mosquito native to North Africa, was first found in Talent last year. The species has spread to other warm climates, including the southeast United States.

These mosquitoes can transmit diseases, such as Zika virus, dengue fever and yellow fever. Unlike native species, Aedes aegypti mosquitoes prefer to bite humans during the day.

Jackson County Public Health officials said there were no confirmed infections linked to the species in Oregon. But officials are concerned about its reappearance this year and in another city.

Officials said that eliminating standing water in yards and gardens is key to preventing the mosquito species from becoming established in the area. The insects can breed in as little as a bottle-cap's worth of water.

The Jackson County Vector Control District is going door-to-door to educate residents and distribute free "water dunks." The treatments, which are safe for pets and wildlife, can be used in troughs and birdbaths to kill larvae before they mature.

Officials are asking residents to report any mosquitoes with white markings or that bite during the day.
Copyright 2025 Jefferson Public Radio

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
Tags
Environment invasive speciesJackson County
Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast. When not out in the field, Roman enjoys travelling and cross-stitching.
See stories by Roman Battaglia