Eugene Parks Foundation hopes to get more people outside with a new interactive game

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published October 27, 2025 at 7:53 AM PDT
Two side-by-side screenshots show an animated bird (left) and a photo of a river and bridge (right).
Screenshots by Karen Richards, KLCC
/
Agents of Discovery / Eugene Parks Foundation
Cordelia Rios, left, is the animated host of Agents of Discovery games. The screenshot on the right shows one step in the Alton Baker Park challenge, which asks users to take a photo of the Willamette River.

There’s a new way to play in several Eugene-area parks.

The recently-launched Agents of Discovery app features six “augmented reality” games, meant to boost people’s well being by connecting them to outdoor spaces.

“The challenge is always how to attract more users that will stay longer and come back more frequently,” said Ariel Lissman, the Executive Director of the Eugene Parks Foundation. “And the Agents of Discovery helps you introduce what we call structured, but unsupervised, activity.”

Lissman said the challenges are aimed at late-elementary through middle school students. He said the current locations are Awbrey Park in Santa Clara, Wild Iris Ridge, Bethel Community Park, Alton Baker Park, the Willamette River area, and Delta Ponds.

The stories focus on different themes, said Lissman, including history, the environment, and culture.

Eventually, he said, the foundation would like to have an active module within a 15 minute walk of every Eugene home.

In the future, Lissman said, he’s interested in working with local organizations to develop additional sites and themes.

And, he said they’re happy to hear feedback about the games.
Environment Eugene Parks FoundationAriel LissmanAlton Baker ParkWild Iris Ridge Parkoutdoor recreation
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
