Forest service to allow certain e-bikes on popular Central Oregon trails

This week, the Deschutes National Forest decided to allow certain e-bikes on 161 miles of trails in Central Oregon. Trail networks near Sisters, Bend and Sunriver that have been only available to non-motorized use will soon be open to certain e-bike riders.

The decision came seven months after the U.S. Forest service issued a draft of the rules, but according local trails advocate Bill Lynch, it’s been years in the making.

“The only surprise would’ve been if they changed their mind and decided to not allow Class 1 pedal assist e-bikes,” said Lynch, who serves as board president of the Central Oregon Trail Alliance.

The final decision allows only the least powerful classification e-bikes, which top out at 20 mph and require pedaling to engage the motor. The changes take effect in April on some of Central Oregon’s most popular biking areas, including the Sisters, Phil’s, Wanoga and Sunriver trail networks inside Deschutes National Forest.

“Recognizing the growing interest in e-bikes on public lands, the Deschutes National Forest assessed how these bikes fit into existing recreational activities,” said forest spokesperson Jaimie Olle.

Kathryn Styer Martínez / OPB A trail sign at the Phil's Trailhead in Bend, Ore. on June 25, 2025.

E-bikes have been contentious among trail users and in the mountain bike community. When Lynch attended his first COTA board meeting four years ago, he said a giant argument erupted about e-bikes on trails.

Today, the advocacy organization supports the Deschutes National Forest’s decision. But Lynch said the organization is very specific with its language, because not all e-bikes are the same.

Class 1 e-bikes don’t allow a rider to go faster than what a top athlete could achieve, he said. Other classes can go faster and are heavier.

The Forest Service is not allowing those Class 2 and Class 3 e-bikes, and Deschutes officials said in a press release that modified Class 1 e-bikes also won’t be allowed.

Deschutes National Forest Supervisor Holly Jewkes signed the decision on Dec. 8, but e-bike riders won’t be allowed to use trails located within important winter habitats for elk and deer until April 1.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.