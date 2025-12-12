Cape Perpetua Visitor Center plans creative renovations with a modest budget

The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center will be closed from Dec. 16 through mid-May. The site, south of Yachats along Highway 101, is run by the Siuslaw National Forest. It’s getting new flooring, upgraded accessibility, and fresh exhibits. The visitor center is doing all this within a $60,000 budget.

Organizers are leveraging help through several partners, including the Angell Job Corps center north of Yachats, said Cape Perpetua Scenic Area Supervisor Reba Ortiz:

“All we have to do is supply material,” Ortiz said. “So for, say, the flooring, they come in and they do all the removal of the flooring, the installment, and get it all up to code and everything like that.”

Ortiz said Waldport High School commercial art students will create exhibit pieces and other volunteers will help with labor and additions as well.

During the closure, the deck and nearby restrooms at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center will remain open. In addition, Ortiz said the nearby Devil’s Churn Day Use site, a quarter-mile north on Highway 101, will be staffed to answer questions, provide maps and more. That location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

