© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cape Perpetua Visitor Center plans creative renovations with a modest budget

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:27 PM PST
A brown National Forest sign reads "Cape Perpetua Visitor Center"
Siuslaw National Forest
About 60,000 people per year stop in to see the exhibits and have their questions answered at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center

The Cape Perpetua Visitor Center will be closed from Dec. 16 through mid-May. The site, south of Yachats along Highway 101, is run by the Siuslaw National Forest. It’s getting new flooring, upgraded accessibility, and fresh exhibits. The visitor center is doing all this within a $60,000 budget.

Organizers are leveraging help through several partners, including the Angell Job Corps center north of Yachats, said Cape Perpetua Scenic Area Supervisor Reba Ortiz:

“All we have to do is supply material,” Ortiz said. “So for, say, the flooring, they come in and they do all the removal of the flooring, the installment, and get it all up to code and everything like that.”

Ortiz said Waldport High School commercial art students will create exhibit pieces and other volunteers will help with labor and additions as well.

During the closure, the deck and nearby restrooms at the Cape Perpetua Visitor Center will remain open. In addition, Ortiz said the nearby Devil’s Churn Day Use site, a quarter-mile north on Highway 101, will be staffed to answer questions, provide maps and more. That location will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Tags
Environment Siuslaw National ForestCape PerpetuaOregon Coast
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards