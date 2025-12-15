Oregon enters winter with a snowpack deficit

Hot and dry. That’s the takeaway from the past year in the Pacific Northwest, according to experts.

Following a three-year drought cycle, this August to November saw record warm temperatures for the region, said Jacob Genuise, a climatologist with the Washington State Climate Office.

Genuise spoke to reporters on a Zoom call on Monday. He said recent heavy rains have helped fill reservoirs, especially in Washington, but he said there’s still a shortage in another key area.

“We’ve seen warm storms that have not dropped a lot of snowfall in our mountains, so we have below-normal snowpack in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Southwest B.C.,” he said.

An ongoing lack of moisture in southern and central Oregon has led to “growing precipitation deficits, which are further limiting snowpack growth,” he added.

Genuise cautioned it’s still early in the season, and most snow typically falls in the coming months.

Rainfall this week is expected to produce some mountain snow. A long-range forecast shows temperatures trending below normal for Oregon in the first quarter of 2026, with average precipitation.

