The Future of Funding: KLCC's Local Impact
Congress has voted to cut all federal funds for public media. For KLCC, it means we have lost more than $300,000 in direct cash funding, as well as support for shared services, such as music licensing, digital services and satellite distribution. The cost of cuts could reach $3 million over 5 years.
In July, Congress approved a $9 billion rescission bill that eliminated over $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. President Trump signed the rescission bill into law on July 24.
On August 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has supported 1,500 local public media stations across the country, including KLCC, announced plans to wind down its operations, with plans to effectively shut down by September 30.
These funding cuts will have significant and immediate impacts on KLCC's ability to provide essential public service and effectively dismantle the public media ecosystem nationwide.
This is a devastating decision for the millions of people who rely on public media every day. We're moving into an uncharted future, but KLCC’s commitment to you remains unwavering.
Working towards a solution
This funding loss arrives amid a long-term decline in commercial journalism, leaving fewer journalists to cover the civic life of Oregon’s communities. KLCC has responded to this crisis by expanding coverage and deepening public engagement. This effort has been powered by both federal infrastructure support and strong local investment.
KLCC is a full-service, regional public media organization that delivers local news & journalism, culture, and emergency information across western and central Oregon. We connect with Oregonians across multiple platforms:
- A network of 10 FM signals broadcasting throughout western and central Oregon,
- 24/7 streaming audio and on-demand podcasts at KLCC.org,
- Civic journalism and real-time updates on mobile-friendly platforms and social media,
- Email newsletters, community calendars, and public service announcements,
- Local forums, cultural events, and community dialogues hosted in person.
Our service isn’t limited to news—it includes the arts, music, storytelling, and conversation that help build resilient, informed communities. KLCC plays a vital connector role—helping inform and unite Oregonians across geography, culture, and lived experience.
Organizations throughout the state rely on KLCC to spread the word about local services, events, and volunteer opportunities, making KLCC an essential partner in community outreach and engagement.
Because of our established, homegrown service, KLCC has become:
- A trusted news source on topics that affect Oregon communities,
- A provider of accessible digital information for busy families,
- A convener of civic conversation—both on-air and at in-person events,
- A public good that helps communities understand themselves and each other.
Amplifying Oregon Voices
Launched in 2020, Amplifying Oregon Voices is KLCC’s flagship local journalism initiative, created with support from the community to expand regional reporting, civic storytelling, and inclusive dialogue.
This initiative has gained traction, and KLCC is committed to maintaining forward momentum.
Through this initiative, KLCC has:
- Strengthened coverage of public health, education, housing, the environment, and equity,
- Expanded reporting on underrepresented communities—including rural populations, communities of color, and Oregonians from diverse socio-economic backgrounds,
- Developed digital tools and podcast storytelling for modern audiences,
- Launched Oregon On The Record, a weekday show airing Monday through Thursday for thoughtful civic conversation.
For example, KLCC’s in-depth reporting on healthcare challenges in Lane County has helped Oregonians understand complex systems and navigate decisions affecting their well-being. It’s one of many ways KLCC uses local journalism to respond directly to community needs.
Federal CPB funding does not directly support this campaign, but it provides the baseline funding that enables KLCC to invest local dollars in initiatives like this. Without that support, the future growth of Amplifying Oregon Voices would be significantly constrained.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How did federal funding support KLCC?
Prior to the rescission package, KLCC received approximately 10% of its annual budget through the CPB. This included:
- More than $300,000 in direct support through a Community Service Grant,
- Over $100,000 in shared services, including satellite distribution, music licensing, digital infrastructure, and emergency alert systems.
These shared-cost services were provided nationally and made public media remarkably efficient. Now, without them, KLCC will need to independently replicate essential systems at a cost that could exceed $600,000 per year.
2. Is KLCC going away?
No. KLCC is working closely with our partners to ensure we are in a strong position to weather this storm. We are operating under the assumption federal funding will not return.
The loss of these federal funds - both those granted directly to KLCC and those that funded CPB’s operations and services - have created an annual budget shortfall exceeding $600,000. Over a five-year timeline, this amounts to over $2 million KLCC must raise through local support and grant funding.
To avoid any disruption to our services and local news coverage, KLCC will grow our membership by 25%.
Community support in the form of financial contributions from individuals and major donors, along with sponsorships and underwriting from business supporters, will position KLCC to continue serving Oregonians with the high quality programs and local coverage found uniquely at KLCC.
Building up a strong financial reserve through major gifts, along with expanding our group of dedicated Sustaining Members, who give monthly, will allow KLCC to avoid negative consequences from the federal funding cut, such as:
- Reduced ability to bring national programming, such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, to Oregon listeners,
- Delayed or diminished investments in local journalism and regional reporting initiatives,
- Scaling back digital and on-demand content development,
- Reduced ability to maintain KLCC’s emergency alert services and real-time coverage during public safety crises.
3. Is National Public Radio (NPR) going away?
No. KLCC and other member stations around the country are working with NPR to ensure its services can continue. Local stations will continue to pay NPR to bring their national programs to local communities. NPR may evaluate some of its programming and adjust resources as needed to best serve audiences.
Smaller stations throughout the country, particularly those whose budget relied on a higher percentage of federal funding, are the most likely to face downsizing or closure. Not only does this remove a vital source of accessible, free and trustworthy news and cultural programming for all U.S. residents, it also will weaken the strong network of journalists providing local coverage in large and small communities.
NPR is offering fee relief to some stations.
A timeline of recent events:
- August 1, 2025: Corporation for Public Broadcasting says its shutting down
- July 16, 2025: Senate approves cuts to NPR, PBS and foreign aid programs The U.S. Senate approved the rescission package, which would eliminate over $1 billion in federal funds that were to be disbursed in October of this year.
- June 12, 2025: House votes to kill funding for public media The House of Representatives narrowly approved legislation to eliminate the next two years of federal funding for public media outlets. Now the bill heads to the Senate.
- June 3, 2025: Trump asks Congress to wipe out funding for public broadcasting President Trump formally asked Congress to take back the $1.1 billion it has set aside for all public broadcasters for the next two years. A simple majority of lawmakers in each chamber must approve what's technically known as a "rescission request" within 45 days for it to become law.
- May 27, 2025: NPR and three public radio stations sue the Trump administration The lawsuit says the administration is usurping Congress' power to direct how federal money will be spent and to pass laws.
- May 2, 2025: Trump orders end to federal funding for NPR and PBS President Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS," the nation's primary public broadcasters.
- Apr. 29, 2025: Corporation for Public Broadcasting sues Trump after he tries to fire board members President Trump asserted that he was removing three of the five board members of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The corporation sued Trump in response, pointing to federal law and a U.S. Supreme Court ruling to contend that he does not have the power to take these actions. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss ordered both sides to file arguments on CPB's motion for a temporary restraining order that would prevent Trump's decree from taking effect until the case was fully heard.
- Apr. 14, 2025: The White House drafts a memo formally asking for Congress to rescind billions in previously approved federal funding, including $1.1 billion to CPB. This amounts to two years of public media funding in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, except $100 million preserved for emergency communications. NPR reports it will be sent to Congress once lawmakers return from recess on April 28.
- Mar. 26, 2025: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), chair of the new House subcommittee Delivering on Government Efficiency, questions NPR and PBS leaders on accusations of “systematically biased content” in a House hearing titled “Anti-American Airwaves.”
- Feb. 11, 2025: U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduces a bill to amend the Communications Act of 1934 to prohibit federal funding for CPB, one of several similar bills before Congress.
- Feb. 1, 2025: NPR and other major news outlets are ordered to vacate their office space at the Pentagon.
- Jan. 30, 2025: The FCC Chief opens an investigation into NPR and PBS.
- Jan. 27, 2025: The U.S. Office of Management and Budget issues a temporary pause on federal financial assistance programs (which has since been rescinded).
- Nov. 20, 2024: In Wall Street Journal editorial, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy list CPB as a target for federal funding cuts as they outline their plans for the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
How to take action
- Sign up for legislative updates at Protect My Public Media and share the importance of public media with your representatives.
- Donate to KLCC and consider becoming a monthly donor! Your support helps preserve your local programming.
- Keep paying attention. It may be a long road ahead.
This page was updated June 3, 2025 at 2:00pm PT.