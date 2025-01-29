© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Future of Funding: KLCC's Local Impact

KLCC Local News Team stands as a group

Congress has voted to cut all federal funds for public media. For KLCC, it means we have lost more than $300,000 in direct cash funding, as well as support for shared services, such as music licensing, digital services and satellite distribution. The cost of cuts could reach $3 million over 5 years. 

In July, Congress approved a $9 billion rescission bill that eliminated over $1 billion in funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. President Trump signed the rescission bill into law on July 24.

On August 1, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which has supported 1,500 local public media stations across the country, including KLCC, announced plans to wind down its operations, with plans to effectively shut down by September 30.

These funding cuts will have significant and immediate impacts on KLCC's ability to provide essential public service and effectively dismantle the public media ecosystem nationwide.

This is a devastating decision for the millions of people who rely on public media every day. We're moving into an uncharted future, but KLCC’s commitment to you remains unwavering.

Partner Update
Partner Update: Preserving what we've built together
Read a Partner Update from KLCC's General Manager, Jim Rondeau
Read the update

Working towards a solution

This funding loss arrives amid a long-term decline in commercial journalism, leaving fewer journalists to cover the civic life of Oregon’s communities. KLCC has responded to this crisis by expanding coverage and deepening public engagement. This effort has been powered by both federal infrastructure support and strong local investment.

KLCC is a full-service, regional public media organization that delivers local news & journalism, culture, and emergency information across western and central Oregon. We connect with Oregonians across multiple platforms:

  • A network of 10 FM signals broadcasting throughout western and central Oregon,
  • 24/7 streaming audio and on-demand podcasts at KLCC.org,
  • Civic journalism and real-time updates on mobile-friendly platforms and social media,
  • Email newsletters, community calendars, and public service announcements,
  • Local forums, cultural events, and community dialogues hosted in person.
KLCC Reporters on stage at a free news event in March 2024
BOB WILLIAMS
KLCC hosted a free "News from Home" forum at Whirled Pies in Eugene in March 2024. Guests were able to hear directly from KLCC reporters about current events, newsroom changes, and the future of local journalism in Eugene.

Our service isn’t limited to news—it includes the arts, music, storytelling, and conversation that help build resilient, informed communities. KLCC plays a vital connector role—helping inform and unite Oregonians across geography, culture, and lived experience.

Organizations throughout the state rely on KLCC to spread the word about local services, events, and volunteer opportunities, making KLCC an essential partner in community outreach and engagement.

Because of our established, homegrown service, KLCC has become:

  • A trusted news source on topics that affect Oregon communities,
  • A provider of accessible digital information for busy families,
  • A convener of civic conversation—both on-air and at in-person events,
  • A public good that helps communities understand themselves and each other.

Amplifying Oregon Voices

Launched in 2020, Amplifying Oregon Voices is KLCC’s flagship local journalism initiative, created with support from the community to expand regional reporting, civic storytelling, and inclusive dialogue.

This initiative has gained traction, and KLCC is committed to maintaining forward momentum.

Through this initiative, KLCC has:

  • Strengthened coverage of public health, education, housing, the environment, and equity,
  • Expanded reporting on underrepresented communities—including rural populations, communities of color, and Oregonians from diverse socio-economic backgrounds,
  • Developed digital tools and podcast storytelling for modern audiences,
  • Launched Oregon On The Record, a weekday show airing Monday through Thursday for thoughtful civic conversation.

For example, KLCC’s in-depth reporting on healthcare challenges in Lane County has helped Oregonians understand complex systems and navigate decisions affecting their well-being. It’s one of many ways KLCC uses local journalism to respond directly to community needs.

Federal CPB funding does not directly support this campaign, but it provides the baseline funding that enables KLCC to invest local dollars in initiatives like this. Without that support, the future growth of Amplifying Oregon Voices would be significantly constrained.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How did federal funding support KLCC?
Prior to the rescission package, KLCC received approximately 10% of its annual budget through the CPB. This included:

- More than $300,000 in direct support through a Community Service Grant,

- Over $100,000 in shared services, including satellite distribution, music licensing, digital infrastructure, and emergency alert systems.

These shared-cost services were provided nationally and made public media remarkably efficient. Now, without them, KLCC will need to independently replicate essential systems at a cost that could exceed $600,000 per year.

2. Is KLCC going away?
No. KLCC is working closely with our partners to ensure we are in a strong position to weather this storm. We are operating under the assumption federal funding will not return.

The loss of these federal funds - both those granted directly to KLCC and those that funded CPB’s operations and services - have created an annual budget shortfall exceeding $600,000. Over a five-year timeline, this amounts to over $2 million KLCC must raise through local support and grant funding.

To avoid any disruption to our services and local news coverage, KLCC will grow our membership by 25%.

Community support in the form of financial contributions from individuals and major donors, along with sponsorships and underwriting from business supporters, will position KLCC to continue serving Oregonians with the high quality programs and local coverage found uniquely at KLCC.

Building up a strong financial reserve through major gifts, along with expanding our group of dedicated Sustaining Members, who give monthly, will allow KLCC to avoid negative consequences from the federal funding cut, such as:

  • Reduced ability to bring national programming, such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered, to Oregon listeners,
  • Delayed or diminished investments in local journalism and regional reporting initiatives,
  • Scaling back digital and on-demand content development,
  • Reduced ability to maintain KLCC’s emergency alert services and real-time coverage during public safety crises.

3. Is National Public Radio (NPR) going away?
No. KLCC and other member stations around the country are working with NPR to ensure its services can continue. Local stations will continue to pay NPR to bring their national programs to local communities. NPR may evaluate some of its programming and adjust resources as needed to best serve audiences.

Smaller stations throughout the country, particularly those whose budget relied on a higher percentage of federal funding, are the most likely to face downsizing or closure. Not only does this remove a vital source of accessible, free and trustworthy news and cultural programming for all U.S. residents, it also will weaken the strong network of journalists providing local coverage in large and small communities.

NPR is offering fee relief to some stations.

A timeline of recent events:

How to take action

  1. Sign up for legislative updates at Protect My Public Media and share the importance of public media with your representatives.
  2. Donate to KLCC and consider becoming a monthly donor! Your support helps preserve your local programming.
  3. Keep paying attention. It may be a long road ahead.

This page was updated June 3, 2025 at 2:00pm PT.