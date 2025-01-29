The Future of Funding: KLCC's Local Impact

Working towards a solution

This funding loss arrives amid a long-term decline in commercial journalism, leaving fewer journalists to cover the civic life of Oregon’s communities. KLCC has responded to this crisis by expanding coverage and deepening public engagement. This effort has been powered by both federal infrastructure support and strong local investment.

KLCC is a full-service, regional public media organization that delivers local news & journalism, culture, and emergency information across western and central Oregon. We connect with Oregonians across multiple platforms:



A network of 10 FM signals broadcasting throughout western and central Oregon,

24/7 streaming audio and on-demand podcasts at KLCC.org,

Civic journalism and real-time updates on mobile-friendly platforms and social media,

Email newsletters, community calendars, and public service announcements,

Local forums, cultural events, and community dialogues hosted in person.

BOB WILLIAMS KLCC hosted a free "News from Home" forum at Whirled Pies in Eugene in March 2024. Guests were able to hear directly from KLCC reporters about current events, newsroom changes, and the future of local journalism in Eugene.

Our service isn’t limited to news—it includes the arts, music, storytelling, and conversation that help build resilient, informed communities. KLCC plays a vital connector role—helping inform and unite Oregonians across geography, culture, and lived experience.

Organizations throughout the state rely on KLCC to spread the word about local services, events, and volunteer opportunities, making KLCC an essential partner in community outreach and engagement.

Because of our established, homegrown service, KLCC has become:



A trusted news source on topics that affect Oregon communities,

A provider of accessible digital information for busy families,

A convener of civic conversation—both on-air and at in-person events,

A public good that helps communities understand themselves and each other.

Amplifying Oregon Voices

Launched in 2020, Amplifying Oregon Voices is KLCC’s flagship local journalism initiative, created with support from the community to expand regional reporting, civic storytelling, and inclusive dialogue.

This initiative has gained traction, and KLCC is committed to maintaining forward momentum.

Through this initiative, KLCC has:



Strengthened coverage of public health, education, housing, the environment, and equity,

Expanded reporting on underrepresented communities—including rural populations, communities of color, and Oregonians from diverse socio-economic backgrounds,

Developed digital tools and podcast storytelling for modern audiences,

Launched Oregon On The Record, a weekday show airing Monday through Thursday for thoughtful civic conversation.

For example, KLCC’s in-depth reporting on healthcare challenges in Lane County has helped Oregonians understand complex systems and navigate decisions affecting their well-being. It’s one of many ways KLCC uses local journalism to respond directly to community needs.

Federal CPB funding does not directly support this campaign, but it provides the baseline funding that enables KLCC to invest local dollars in initiatives like this. Without that support, the future growth of Amplifying Oregon Voices would be significantly constrained.