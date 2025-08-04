Good Gardening: Berries

Oregon is the Beaver State, but might better be called the berry state. Even if you live in a tenth floor condo 100 feet from the nearest dirt there's a berry patch waiting for you - and the fruit is free.

Now before you head off picking, let me burst a bubble. Our ubiquitous invasive blackberry - commonly called the Himalayan Blackberry is actually native to Armenia and Iran - not the Himalayas. Rubus armeniacus. It was brought here by horticulturist Luther Burbank for its fruit, and provides well.

While on a bicycle errand yesterday, I saw two people carrying 4 gallons of freshly picked berries. Riversides make for big juicy fruit. Those of you lucky enough to have a boat can pick from the water. Wear your lifejacket - the boat can get pretty heavy on a picking excursion.

In my yard, I have spent a lot of time removing Armenian blackberries, and replacing them with thornless blackberries. They are even bigger and sweeter than the invaders, don't spread easily, and are grandchild browsing safe - truly thornless.

I run the thornless berries - and the armenian variety, through a foley food mill to remove some of the seeds, add a little sugar to the juice and make a tasty blackberry syrup for pancakes and waffles - and yes, I suppose, ice cream too. If you're trying to accumulate enough berries for a batch of syrup, jam, or a pie, keep them in glass jars with well sealed metal lids. Strawberries, raspberries, and blackberries will keep for a week or more as long as you keep the jars sealed.

Getting rid of the invasive blackberries is tough - the birds are always bringing in new seeds. But regular mowing and root removal can slow down the spread, and at least these invaders provide a sweet treat during their takeover.

I'm John Fischer with Good Gardening.