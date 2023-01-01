© 2023 KLCC

KLCC Brewfest Entertainment

KLCC VIP Learning Lounge

Come visit the KLCC VIP Learning Lounge at Brewfest to connect with people advancing craft beer in Oregon. We'll hear from brewers, chefs, writers, and more!

All are welcome to stop by the KLCC VIP Learning Lounge. Just like public media — the lounge is for everyone!

Purchase KLCC Brewfest tickets.

KLCC VIP Learning Lounge Schedule of Presenters


Ricardo Antúnez - Xicha Brewing Co. Saturday 2/10 at 5pm
Join Xicha Brewing’s Chef/Co-Founder Ricardo Antunez at KLCC Brewfest Learning Lounge to hear how Xicha Brewing came to be. Ricardo will share how he and Head Brewer/Co-Founder Matt Dakopolos collaborate on creating our flavor profiles and the beautiful marriage between Latin American food and craft beer.

Dana Garves - Oregon BrewLab | Fri. 2/10 at 6pm and Sat. 2/11 at 2pm
Join Eugene Beer Chemist Dana Garves for a sensory class and primer on how to evaluate a craft beer. Learn how to use the Flavor Profile to rate beers. Stop by the Oregon BrewLab booth to determine if you are a Super Taster and see if you can complete the JellyBean Challenge!

Tim Shane - Writer | Fri. 2/10 at 7pm and Sat. 2/11 at 4pm
Join Poet and Novelist Tim Shaner for a reading from his recent novel "Noch Ein at the Stein" (Another one at the Stein) a rich description of beer culture, pub life, and the brewers in the Eugene beer scene. The book revolves around his experiences and musings in the original Bier Stein at 11th and High and expands to comment on other areas of Eugene life.

Matt Van Wyk - Alesong Brewing & Blending | Fri. 2/10 at 8pm
Join Alesong Brewing and Blending co-founder and brewmaster Matt Van Wyk as he explains their unique and innovative process to creating barrel-aged beer. From operating without a brewhouse, to aging in oak, to blending the final product with local fruit and other interesting ingredients, you'll get the flavor for a Eugene brewery who started up a wine country tasting room and bottle club to be set apart from others. You may even get to sample some of this brewery's 'terroir'.
Christina LaRue - Oregon Brewers Guild | Sat. 2/11 at 3pm
Join Christina LaRue, Executive Director of the Oregon Brewers Guild, as she highlights what is happening in the world of the Oregon craft beer industry, as well as insight into what exactly state brewery guilds do for craft beer.

SATURDAY, FEB. 11 AT 3PM in the KLCC VIP Learning Lounge