Eugene city engineer wins top public works leadership award

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Sheraz Sadiq
Published August 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM PDT
In this undated photo, Eugene City Engineer Jenifer Willer meets with inspectors on a paving project in Eugene. Wiler was recently named a top ten public works leader in North America by the American Public Works Association.
In this undated photo, Eugene City Engineer Jenifer Willer meets with inspectors on a paving project in Eugene. Wiler was recently named a top ten public works leader in North America by the American Public Works Association.

Jenifer Willer is the city engineer for Eugene, managing a team of more than 80 people. They complete public works projects like repaving city streets, building dedicated bike lanes and upgrading aging bridges to withstand earthquakes. On Monday, Willer will be in Charlotte, North Carolina to accept an award from the American Public Works Association recognizing her as a 2022 top ten leader in public works in North America. The Register-Guard first reported the news of Willer’s selection last month. She joins us to talk about receiving this honor and how the job of city engineer can make a difference in people’s daily lives and their use of the urban environment, in ways great and small.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show, or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook or Twitter, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

