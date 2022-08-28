Eugene city engineer wins top public works leadership award

Jenifer Willer is the city engineer for Eugene, managing a team of more than 80 people. They complete public works projects like repaving city streets, building dedicated bike lanes and upgrading aging bridges to withstand earthquakes. On Monday, Willer will be in Charlotte, North Carolina to accept an award from the American Public Works Association recognizing her as a 2022 top ten leader in public works in North America. The Register-Guard first reported the news of Willer’s selection last month. She joins us to talk about receiving this honor and how the job of city engineer can make a difference in people’s daily lives and their use of the urban environment, in ways great and small.

