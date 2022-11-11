World War II veteran shares memories ahead of Veterans Day

If you think the Civil War is ancient history, you need to meet Ray Lincoln Puckett. His great-uncle fought in the Civil War and shared stories with him when he was in grade school. Puckett is 97, and one of the relatively few veterans of World War II still alive. It’s estimated that fewer than 170,000 remain of the 16 million that were deployed in that war. Puckett lives independently, in the home he shares with his partner in King City, Oregon. He joins us to share some of his memories just ahead of Veterans Day.

Note: We were first put in touch with Puckett by a listener, who asked his permission to pass his number on to us. And the rest, as they say, is history.

