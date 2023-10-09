© 2023 KLCC

3 years later, Labor Day fire investigations haven’t been released

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Rolando Hernandez
Published October 9, 2023 at 1:57 PM PDT
Wildfire smoke chokes Molalla, Ore., in this file photo from Sept. 9, 2020. It&#39;s been three years since the 2020 Labor Day fires and only one of the nine major fires have an official answer.
Jonathan Levinson
Wildfire smoke chokes Molalla, Ore., in this file photo from Sept. 9, 2020. It's been three years since the 2020 Labor Day fires and only one of the nine major fires have an official answer.

It’s been three years since the Labor Day fires burned more than 4,000 homes and about a million acres of land across Oregon. Since then, fire investigators have only publicly released the cause of one of the nine major fires. Zach Urness is the outdoor editor for the Statesman Journal and the host of the “Explore Oregon” podcast. He joins us to share why we still don’t have official answers and what this means for survivors of the catastrophic event.

If you’d like to comment on any of the topics in this show or suggest a topic of your own, please get in touch with us on Facebook, send an email to thinkoutloud@opb.org, or you can leave a voicemail for us at 503-293-1983. The call-in phone number during the noon hour is 888-665-5865.

