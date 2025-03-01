KLCC 'Continuing Coverage' Entry for the 2024 PMJA Awards

ContinuingCoverage2024IceStorm-KLCC.mp3 Listen • 20:10

In January, 2024, Eugene and the surrounding areas experienced a devastating ice storm. The storm was especially challenging because it took place over the weekend and then there was another even worse ice storm the following Tuesday. The roads were iced over like a skating rink so that travel was nearly impossible. Some areas lost power and internet, with the outages lasting days—or in some cases, weeks.

KLCC reporters and news hosts did everything they could to bring needed information to the radio airwaves and klcc.org. This entry includes newscasts and reporter stories from during the ice storm and in the aftermath.