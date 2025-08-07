Man arrested after attempted child abduction at Skinner Butte

A man was arrested Monday morning at Skinner Butte Park after allegedly trying to take a toddler from a grandparent.

In a Wednesday news release, Eugene Police said witnesses saw Anthony Wayne Reed, 55, pick up the child and begin walking away, claiming he knew the parents.

A struggle followed, and bystanders intervened. Police arrived to find the man on top of the child’s 74-year-old grandfather.

The 19-month-old child was unharmed.

Reed was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping and disorderly conduct. He also had an outstanding warrant.

EPD said the investigation is ongoing.

