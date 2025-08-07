© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man arrested after attempted child abduction at Skinner Butte

KLCC
Published August 7, 2025 at 6:01 AM PDT

A man was arrested Monday morning at Skinner Butte Park after allegedly trying to take a toddler from a grandparent.

In a Wednesday news release, Eugene Police said witnesses saw Anthony Wayne Reed, 55, pick up the child and begin walking away, claiming he knew the parents.

A struggle followed, and bystanders intervened. Police arrived to find the man on top of the child’s 74-year-old grandfather.

The 19-month-old child was unharmed.

Reed was arrested on multiple charges, including kidnapping and disorderly conduct. He also had an outstanding warrant.

EPD said the investigation is ongoing.
Tags
News Briefs EugeneEugene Police Department