Emeralds set for NW League Championship Series against Everett

KLCC
Published September 8, 2025 at 6:25 AM PDT

The Eugene Emeralds are set to face off against the Everett AquaSox in the Northwest League Championship Series this week.

The Ems will host the first two games PK Park Tuesday and Wednesday before the teams travel to Everett for game 3. The series will stay in Everett for games 4 and 5, if necessary.

The Emeralds (81-51 overall, 49-17 in second half) are looking to win their 9th title since 1955, and their 3rd in the High-A era of the Northwest League.
News Briefs Eugene EmeraldsMinor League Baseball