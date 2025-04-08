We know that you are deeply concerned about the health and sustainability of our planet. You’re also passionate about the intelligent and thoughtful news and music you hear on KLCC.

So for our spring membership drive, we're making it easy to support and protect BOTH.

When you donate to KLCC this week, you will have the option for your thank-you gift to be new trees in a national forest through the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program!

Donate $30: 3 trees can be planted

Donate $60: 6 trees can be planted.

Donate $120: 12 trees can be planted.

Donate $360: You’ll be responsible for a “public radio grove!”

DONATE NOW to support KLCC and our National Forests! (Select the number of trees you wish to donate from the Thank-You Gift list.)

Thank you!

