© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support KLCC and our National Forests with ONE click.

KLCC | By Brooke Bumgardner
Published April 8, 2025 at 10:50 AM PDT

We know that you are deeply concerned about the health and sustainability of our planet. You’re also passionate about the intelligent and thoughtful news and music you hear on KLCC.

So for our spring membership drive, we're making it easy to support and protect BOTH.

When you donate to KLCC this week, you will have the option for your thank-you gift to be new trees in a national forest through the National Forest Foundation’s Sapling Program!

  • Donate $30: 3 trees can be planted
  • Donate $60: 6 trees can be planted.
  • Donate $120: 12 trees can be planted.
  • Donate $360: You’ll be responsible for a “public radio grove!”

DONATE NOW to support KLCC and our National Forests! (Select the number of trees you wish to donate from the Thank-You Gift list.)

Thank you!

KLCC Membership
Brooke Bumgardner
Brooke Bumgardner joined KLCC in July 2022 as the Director of Membership and Outreach. In addition to planning and managing the station's membership drives, Brooke serves as the first point of contact for members. With almost two decades of non-profit experience and a lifelong enjoyment of public radio, Brooke is excited to connect more Oregonians with KLCC to help grow the station and its service.
See stories by Brooke Bumgardner