Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Lane County offers guidance to veterans exposed to toxins

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM PDT
Burn pit
Staff Sgt. Brendan Stephens
/
North Carolina National Guard
Two fire fighting teams from the North Carolina National Guard train together at N.C. Air National Guard's burn pit in Charlotte Feb. 7, 2015. The 677th Fire Fighting Team from Morrisville N.C., and the 430th Fire Fighting Team from Salisbury come together to train as one force to combat simulated aircraft fires.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, or PACT Act, passed earlier this month provides benefits to veterans exposed to toxins.

Joseph Reiley is Lane County’s Veteran Services supervisor. He said the PACT Act is probably the biggest expansion of VA benefits ever, certainly since the GI Bill. He told KLCC, “The impacts are really broad in the sense that veterans who were previously denied benefits can re-apply under the rules created by this new act and most likely get a more favorable decision.”

Reiley said for veterans who may have been exposed to burn pits or other toxic substances, the act expands eligibility for V-A healthcare, and provides monetary relief to offset income loss due to subsequent health issues. The bill eases the pathway to services for a number of health issues that have been connected to various types of toxic exposures, from Agent Orange during Vietnam, to post 9-11 exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Reiley said the department has already reached out to 20 or 30 veterans who were denied benefits in the past.

Follow this link to Lane County's Veterans Services website for information on the PACT Act and how to apply for services.

Military & Veterans Lane County Veterans ServicesJoseph Reiley
Karen Richards
Karen Richards has been a KLCC reporter since the fall of 2012.
