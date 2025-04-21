A child died in a crash on Highway 34 in Philomath

Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a child Saturday in Philomath.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a 21-year old woman in a pickup truck was driving west on Highway 34 when she hit a car turning onto Grange Hall Road.

The male juvenile was in the backseat of the car. He was pronounced dead while being taken to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. The others in that vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver and passenger of the pickup were not injured.

Highway 34 at Grange Hall Road was closed for about three hours.

