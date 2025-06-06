Grass pollen climbs again, expected to remain very high for the weekend
Friday morning's count of grass pollens from Oregon Allergy Associates in Eugene showed another spike.
Grass pollens have remained very high all week, with Friday showing grass pollens at 695 parts per cubic meter of air. Anything above 200 is considered "very high."
With very warm weather in the weekend forecast, grass pollen will likely to remain in that very high range.
Grass pollen season typically lasts through early July.