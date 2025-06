A tank of gas will cost you slightly less this week. AAA reports the average price in Oregon has dropped two cents, to $3.97 per gallon. The national average also fell two cents, to $3.12 per gallon.

Gas prices are down from a year ago. This time last year, the Oregon average was $4.15 per gallon.

The agency noted that the cost of crude oil has climbed, however, meaning that prices at gas stations could rise soon.