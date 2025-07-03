Law enforcement plans crackdown on boating under the influence this July 4 weekend

Law enforcement agencies across Oregon will join the national Operation Dry Water campaign from July 4–6 to target impaired boating. The initiative, led by the Marine Board, Oregon State Police, and county sheriffs, aims to prevent accidents and fatalities caused by boating under the influence of intoxicants.

BUII includes impairment from alcohol, drugs—including marijuana and prescription medication—and other substances. Officials warn that environmental factors like sun, wind, and wave motion can intensify impairment on the water.

Penalties for BUII include fines up to $6,250, jail time, and loss of boating privileges. Authorities urge boaters to stay sober, wear life jackets, and report unsafe behavior by calling 911.