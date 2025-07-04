© 2025 KLCC

Eugene Police ask residents to use non-emergency line for fireworks complaints

KLCC
Published July 4, 2025 at 7:18 AM PDT

Eugene Police are urging residents not to call 911 about fireworks unless someone has been injured or property is actively being damaged by fireworks.

Instead, EPD says to call 541-682-5111, the non-emergency line.

Fireworks are banned within Eugene city limits, with some exceptions for things like sparklers, poppers and snappers.

EPD says a dedicated fireworks team will be in the field on Friday to address fireworks calls.

The department said it collected 150 pounds of illegal fireworks at its amnesty event on Wednesday. It's holding a second amnesty day Saturday at the west 2nd and Chambers parking lot.
